Barclays Trims Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) Target Price to GBX 7,130

Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Barclays from GBX 8,910 ($120.94) to GBX 7,130 ($96.78) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 78.72% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on JET. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 6,527 ($88.60) to GBX 6,285 ($85.31) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 8,751.36 ($118.79).

LON:JET opened at GBX 3,989.50 ($54.15) on Thursday. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a one year low of GBX 3,504 ($47.56) and a one year high of GBX 8,604 ($116.79). The company has a market cap of £8.48 billion and a P/E ratio of -12.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 4,404.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 5,581.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.34, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

