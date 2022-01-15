Bark & Co (NYSE:BARK) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bark & Co (NYSE:BARK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ORIGINAL BARK is a dog-centric company. It devoted to making dogs happy with the products, services and content. ORIGINAL BARK, formerly known as Northern Star Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

Separately, Citigroup lowered their price target on Bark & Co from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bark & Co presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.90.

NYSE BARK opened at $4.11 on Tuesday. Bark & Co has a 1-year low of $3.37 and a 1-year high of $17.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.87 and a 200-day moving average of $6.86.

Bark & Co (NYSE:BARK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $120.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.70 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Bark & Co will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Mike Novotny sold 559,056 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.42, for a total value of $3,589,139.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BARK. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bark & Co in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,554,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bark & Co in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,629,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Bark & Co in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $738,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Bark & Co in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $433,000. Finally, Cpwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bark & Co in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $356,000. 24.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bark & Co Company Profile

Bark & Co engages in the production of natural treats and toys for dogs. It also operates a store that sells toys and treats; provides a BarkPost, a media outlet for all things dog; and offers BarkLive, which hosts events, such as dog-jogs, yappy hours in biergartens, and more for dogs and their parents.

