Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) Price Target Cut to 832.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) had its price target decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from 861.00 to 832.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on BTDPY. Peel Hunt upgraded Barratt Developments to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Barratt Developments from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Investec began coverage on Barratt Developments in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Barratt Developments from 860.00 to 850.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $568.00.

OTCMKTS:BTDPY opened at $18.69 on Friday. Barratt Developments has a twelve month low of $17.13 and a twelve month high of $23.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.23. The company has a quick ratio of 5.61, a current ratio of 5.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Barratt Developments Plc engages in the business of developing residential and non-residential properties mainly in the United Kingdom. It operates through the Housebuilding and Commercial Developments segments. The company was founded by Lawrence Arthur Barratt in 1958 and is headquartered in Coalville, the United Kingdom.

