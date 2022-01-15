Barsele Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:BRSLF) Short Interest Down 80.0% in December

Barsele Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:BRSLF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 80.0% from the December 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS BRSLF traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.42. The company had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,600. Barsele Minerals has a 52 week low of $0.28 and a 52 week high of $0.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.39 and its 200-day moving average is $0.44.
Barsele Minerals Company Profile
