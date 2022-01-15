Barsele Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:BRSLF) Short Interest Down 80.0% in December

Barsele Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:BRSLF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 80.0% from the December 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS BRSLF traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.42. The company had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,600. Barsele Minerals has a 52 week low of $0.28 and a 52 week high of $0.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.39 and its 200-day moving average is $0.44.

Barsele Minerals Company Profile

Barsele Minerals Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration and evaluation of mineral properties. It focuses on the Barsele Gold project. The company was founded on February 20, 2013 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

