Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) to announce earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Beam Global’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.21) and the highest is ($0.20). Beam Global reported earnings per share of ($0.34) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Beam Global will report full-year earnings of ($0.72) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.60) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Beam Global.

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.03. Beam Global had a negative net margin of 89.69% and a negative return on equity of 23.76%. The business had revenue of $2.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Beam Global in a research note on Sunday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Beam Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:BEEM opened at $14.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $128.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.88 and a beta of -0.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.83. Beam Global has a 12 month low of $13.95 and a 12 month high of $71.29.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Beam Global in the second quarter worth $26,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Beam Global by 147.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Beam Global during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Beam Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Beam Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 46.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Beam Global Company Profile

Beam Global engages in the invention, design, engineering, manufacture, and sale of solar powered products. It offers solar powered products and proprietary technology solutions for electric vehicle charging infrastructure, out of home advertising platforms, and energy security and disaster preparedness.

