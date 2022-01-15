Benchmark Boosts Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) Price Target to $35.00

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) had its price target increased by Benchmark from $28.00 to $35.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Veeco Instruments from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Northland Securities reissued an outperform rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Veeco Instruments in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Veeco Instruments from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price target on Veeco Instruments from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Veeco Instruments from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Veeco Instruments has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:VECO opened at $31.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.34 and a 200 day moving average of $24.34. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 94.09 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Veeco Instruments has a 12-month low of $18.22 and a 12-month high of $32.40.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $150.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.63 million. Veeco Instruments had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 3.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Veeco Instruments will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Susan Wilkerson sold 1,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.14, for a total transaction of $49,561.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter J. Simone sold 6,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.08, for a total value of $174,693.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,235,868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $125,870,000 after buying an additional 115,487 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,334,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $96,264,000 after buying an additional 11,055 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,932,127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $69,896,000 after buying an additional 402,362 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 118.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,871,082 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,557,000 after buying an additional 1,015,252 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,571,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,790,000 after buying an additional 68,747 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.93% of the company’s stock.

Veeco Instruments Company Profile

Veeco Instruments, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale and support of semiconductor process equipment. Its technologies consists of metal organic chemical vapor deposition, advanced packaging lithography, wet etch and clean, laser annealing, ion beam, molecular beam epitaxy, wafer inspection, and atomic layer deposition systems.

