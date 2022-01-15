Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $3.01

Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.01 and traded as low as $2.66. Benitec Biopharma shares last traded at $2.72, with a volume of 48,607 shares changing hands.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.53. The company has a quick ratio of 10.23, a current ratio of 10.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Get Benitec Biopharma alerts:

Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter. Benitec Biopharma had a negative net margin of 23,528.81% and a negative return on equity of 106.22%.

In other Benitec Biopharma news, major shareholder Steven Michael Oliveira purchased 10,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.04 per share, for a total transaction of $32,081.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BNTC. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Benitec Biopharma by 549.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 84,725 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 71,671 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Benitec Biopharma by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,773 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 22,579 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Benitec Biopharma by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 5,933 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Benitec Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Benitec Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $181,000. Institutional investors own 18.62% of the company’s stock.

About Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC)

Benitec Biopharma Inc, a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of novel genetic medicines. The company develops DNA-directed RNA interference based therapeutics for chronic and life-threatening human conditions. It is developing BB-301, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy agent for treating oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy and chronic hepatitis B virus infection.

Recommended Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Benitec Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benitec Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.