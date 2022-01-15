Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Sold by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc decreased its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,229 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 228 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Biogen were worth $1,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Biogen by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 29,167 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,254,000 after buying an additional 9,718 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in Biogen by 5.0% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,649 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,863,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Pictet & Cie Europe SA raised its position in Biogen by 68.1% in the third quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 3,814 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden increased its position in shares of Biogen by 11.3% during the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 31,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,886,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Finally, Pitcairn Co. increased its position in shares of Biogen by 9.1% during the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 7,919 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,241,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BIIB opened at $239.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $243.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $290.04. Biogen Inc. has a 12 month low of $217.10 and a 12 month high of $468.55. The company has a market capitalization of $35.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.44.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $0.68. Biogen had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $8.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 19.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BIIB shares. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Biogen from $390.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Truist Securities reduced their target price on shares of Biogen from $502.00 to $343.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Biogen from $316.00 to $259.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Biogen in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $271.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist dropped their target price on shares of Biogen from $502.00 to $343.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $322.99.

Biogen Profile

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

