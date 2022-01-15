Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 62,707 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 1,695,453 shares.The stock last traded at $233.80 and had previously closed at $225.34.

BIIB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their price target on Biogen from $275.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. TheStreet lowered Biogen from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Truist Securities decreased their target price on Biogen from $502.00 to $343.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $453.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $322.99.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $243.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $290.04. The company has a market cap of $35.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.44.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 13.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.84 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 19.18 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Biogen by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,896,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,932,503,000 after purchasing an additional 689,662 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Biogen by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,893,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,000,095,000 after acquiring an additional 97,239 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Biogen by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,385,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $479,830,000 after acquiring an additional 189,746 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Biogen by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,244,986 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $352,319,000 after acquiring an additional 106,513 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Biogen by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,187,688 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $411,253,000 after acquiring an additional 75,020 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

About Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

