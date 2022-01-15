Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 62,707 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 1,695,453 shares.The stock last traded at $233.80 and had previously closed at $225.34.
BIIB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their price target on Biogen from $275.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. TheStreet lowered Biogen from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Truist Securities decreased their target price on Biogen from $502.00 to $343.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $453.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $322.99.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $243.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $290.04. The company has a market cap of $35.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.44.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Biogen by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,896,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,932,503,000 after purchasing an additional 689,662 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Biogen by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,893,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,000,095,000 after acquiring an additional 97,239 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Biogen by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,385,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $479,830,000 after acquiring an additional 189,746 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Biogen by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,244,986 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $352,319,000 after acquiring an additional 106,513 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Biogen by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,187,688 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $411,253,000 after acquiring an additional 75,020 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.61% of the company’s stock.
About Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB)
Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.
See Also: Beta
Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.