BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime Sells 5,000 Shares

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.86, for a total value of $439,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jean Jacques Bienaime also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 15th, Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 6,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total value of $496,260.00.

On Wednesday, December 1st, Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 1,500 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.22, for a total value of $130,830.00.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock traded up $2.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $90.22. 1,349,414 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,718,034. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.59 and a 52-week high of $92.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $86.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 4.49. The company has a market cap of $16.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,102.00, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.49.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 2.02% and a net margin of 0.86%. The company had revenue of $408.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s quarterly revenue was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BMRN. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 466.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 59.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 377 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 181.7% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. 94.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BMRN. Truist raised their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.76.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307.

