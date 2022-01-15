BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Shares Purchased by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 137.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,471 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 13,598 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $1,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 19.0% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 14,102,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,176,679,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247,789 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.3% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,071,303 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $423,150,000 after acquiring an additional 67,333 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 29.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,755,379 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $313,348,000 after acquiring an additional 847,367 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 6.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,308,922 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $192,379,000 after acquiring an additional 140,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palo Alto Investors LP raised its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.3% in the second quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 2,212,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $184,649,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. 94.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 2,739 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total value of $201,590.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.86, for a total transaction of $439,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,239 shares of company stock valued at $1,267,980 in the last quarter. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock opened at $90.22 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,127.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 4.49. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a one year low of $71.59 and a one year high of $92.17.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $408.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.29 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 2.02%. BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s revenue was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. William Blair raised shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Truist increased their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.76.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

