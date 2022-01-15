Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. Biomerica had a negative net margin of 56.67% and a negative return on equity of 63.97%.

BMRA traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.39. 101,139 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,862. The firm has a market cap of $56.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.15 and a beta of -0.69. Biomerica has a 1 year low of $3.30 and a 1 year high of $8.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.40.

Separately, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Biomerica in a research note on Friday, October 1st.

Biomerica, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of medical diagnostic products designed for the early detection and monitoring of chronic diseases and medical conditions. The firm focuses on gastrointestinal diseases, food intolerances, diabetes, and certain esoteric tests. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, United States, Asia, South America, Middle East, and Other.

