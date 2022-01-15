Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. Biomerica had a negative return on equity of 63.97% and a negative net margin of 56.67%.

BMRA opened at $4.39 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.40. Biomerica has a one year low of $3.30 and a one year high of $8.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.41 million, a P/E ratio of -9.15 and a beta of -0.69.

Get Biomerica alerts:

Separately, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Biomerica in a report on Friday, October 1st.

Biomerica, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of medical diagnostic products designed for the early detection and monitoring of chronic diseases and medical conditions. The firm focuses on gastrointestinal diseases, food intolerances, diabetes, and certain esoteric tests. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, United States, Asia, South America, Middle East, and Other.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Biomerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biomerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.