Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) Price Hits $1.20 on Major Exchanges

Bitcoin Diamond (CURRENCY:BCD) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. Bitcoin Diamond has a total market capitalization of $222.88 million and $1.61 million worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.20 or 0.00002776 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Stratis (STRAX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003233 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000561 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000427 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003384 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000660 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00016887 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00010399 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Bitcoin Diamond

BCD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is /r/Bitcoin-Diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is btcd.io . Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinDiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond uses blockchain and cryptocurrency technology to provide the world’s unbanked and underserved people with a currency they can access, trust, and use. As a fast, secure digital currency, Bitcoin Diamond aims to free the trapped capital, intellect, and creativity of the world’s emerging population. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Diamond

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Diamond should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

