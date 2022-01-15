Bitcoin Gold (BTG) Price Tops $37.76 on Major Exchanges

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded up 4.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 14th. In the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded up 1.3% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be purchased for approximately $37.76 or 0.00087704 BTC on exchanges. Bitcoin Gold has a total market capitalization of $661.29 million and approximately $31.32 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $142.54 or 0.00331092 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.85 or 0.00125081 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002213 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003300 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0924 or 0.00000215 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Profile

Bitcoin Gold (CRYPTO:BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org . Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tend to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have. “

Bitcoin Gold Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

