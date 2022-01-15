BitCore Market Cap Achieves $2.82 Million (BTX)

BitCore (CURRENCY:BTX) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 14th. In the last seven days, BitCore has traded up 26.2% against the US dollar. One BitCore coin can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000362 BTC on major exchanges. BitCore has a market capitalization of $2.82 million and approximately $290,779.00 worth of BitCore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43,012.51 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,307.57 or 0.07689797 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000425 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $145.26 or 0.00337727 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $385.10 or 0.00895332 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00011349 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.98 or 0.00074359 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $226.80 or 0.00527296 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00008781 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $113.02 or 0.00262752 BTC.

BitCore Profile

BitCore (BTX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 24th, 2017. BitCore’s total supply is 18,617,495 coins and its circulating supply is 18,116,536 coins. The Reddit community for BitCore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitCore’s official website is bitcore.cc . BitCore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCore is a Bitcoin-based cryptocurrency created through a snapshot and airdrop process. Bitcore has 10 MB blocks with Segwit enabled which allows for the network to handle about 17.6 billion transactions per year. It also features an ASIC resistant pow algorithm, Timetravel10, and a difficult adjustment called 64_15 that ensures that there is no more than a 15 percent change in difficulty within a 64 block period. “

Buying and Selling BitCore

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitCore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

