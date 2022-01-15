BitTube (TUBE) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $5,054.00

BitTube (CURRENCY:TUBE) traded down 8.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. One BitTube coin can now be purchased for $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BitTube has a total market capitalization of $1.05 million and $5,054.00 worth of BitTube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BitTube has traded up 28.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $218.60 or 0.00502768 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000470 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 53.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000474 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000320 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 27% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About BitTube

BitTube is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitTube’s total supply is 332,795,432 coins. BitTube’s official website is coin.bit.tube . The Reddit community for BitTube is /r/ipbcoin . BitTube’s official Twitter account is @BitTubeApp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTube is a decentralized media platform that allows users to monetize their content and freedom of speech. TUBE is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNote algorithm. “

BitTube Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTube directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTube should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitTube using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

