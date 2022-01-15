BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY) Short Interest Down 58.9% in December

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a decrease of 58.9% from the December 15th total of 16,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 248,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of BGY traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.33. 192,343 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 290,734. BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust has a 1-year low of $5.81 and a 1-year high of $6.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.23 and a 200-day moving average of $6.30.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.034 per share. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th.
About BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust
BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide current income and current gains, with a secondary objective of long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on March 13, 2007 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.
