BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY) Short Interest Down 58.9% in December

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a decrease of 58.9% from the December 15th total of 16,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 248,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of BGY traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.33. 192,343 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 290,734. BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust has a 1-year low of $5.81 and a 1-year high of $6.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.23 and a 200-day moving average of $6.30.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.034 per share. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Corrado Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 616,516 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,872,000 after acquiring an additional 6,464 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 23,603 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 5,422 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust during the third quarter valued at $68,000. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 12.1% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,033 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 8,074 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 21.5% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 730,088 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,490,000 after buying an additional 129,059 shares during the period.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide current income and current gains, with a secondary objective of long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on March 13, 2007 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

