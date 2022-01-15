BlackRock Inc. Acquires 3,167,455 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) by 10.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,607,887 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,167,455 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $1,148,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 940,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,140,000 after purchasing an additional 119,046 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 7,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 20,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 3,626 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 54,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 3,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 184,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,296,000 after purchasing an additional 3,188 shares during the last quarter. 52.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KDP opened at $39.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.31. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.28 and a 52-week high of $39.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.70 billion, a PE ratio of 32.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.71.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 13.94%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. Keurig Dr Pepper’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.98%.

Keurig Dr Pepper announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, October 1st that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have weighed in on KDP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Barclays upped their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Keurig Dr Pepper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.44.

In other news, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 68,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total transaction of $2,430,419.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert S. Singer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total value of $182,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 83,347 shares of company stock valued at $2,971,569. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

