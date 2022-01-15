BlackRock Inc. Buys 2,931,107 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) by 67.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,295,238 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,931,107 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 1.16% of Airbnb worth $1,223,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 81.3% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 568.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 145.5% during the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 77.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ABNB shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Airbnb from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. UBS Group started coverage on Airbnb in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $176.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Airbnb from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Truist lifted their price objective on Airbnb from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Airbnb from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $191.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.79.

In other news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.25, for a total value of $1,662,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.59, for a total value of $7,195,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,175,824 shares of company stock valued at $215,894,601. Insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $163.99 on Friday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.71 and a 1 year high of $219.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $176.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.28.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.38. Airbnb had a negative return on equity of 116.56% and a negative net margin of 80.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 66.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

