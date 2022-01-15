BlackRock Inc. Has $1.34 Billion Holdings in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

BlackRock Inc. cut its stake in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,465,991 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 184,150 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.10% of Citrix Systems worth $1,338,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CTXS. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 18.5% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 22,714 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $2,664,000 after buying an additional 3,549 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 12.4% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,677 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 14.5% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 273,678 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $32,094,000 after purchasing an additional 34,590 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 10.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 89,788 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $10,529,000 after purchasing an additional 8,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 18.8% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 69,758 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $8,181,000 after purchasing an additional 11,019 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

CTXS has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Citrix Systems in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Citrix Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. William Blair cut shares of Citrix Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citrix Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.14.

CTXS stock opened at $95.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.95 billion, a PE ratio of 38.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $88.88 and its 200-day moving average is $99.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.32, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.07 and a 1 year high of $145.19.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The cloud computing company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $778.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.55 million. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 155.24%. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.96%.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of information technology solutions. It provides digital workspace that unifies apps, data, and services. The firm markets and licenses its products directly to customers through web, systems integrators, value-added resellers, and service providers.

