BlackRock Inc. Raises Stock Position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 13.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,232,104 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after buying an additional 982,947 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 1.97% of VMware worth $1,224,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in shares of VMware by 101.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 42,649 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $6,823,000 after purchasing an additional 21,514 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of VMware by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 758,578 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $121,349,000 after purchasing an additional 29,514 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of VMware by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,726 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $4,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of VMware by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,348 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $5,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of VMware during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. 16.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VMW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of VMware from $175.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of VMware from $172.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of VMware from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of VMware from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of VMware in a report on Friday, October 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, VMware has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.65.

In related news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 6,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $782,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VMW opened at $125.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $52.42 billion, a PE ratio of 26.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $118.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.84. VMware, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.80 and a 52 week high of $172.00.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. VMware had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 23.17%. VMware’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that VMware, Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $27.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 2nd. This is a positive change from VMware’s previous dividend of $26.81.

VMware Company Profile

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

