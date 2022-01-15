BlackRock Inc. Sells 25,638 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,070,499 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 25,638 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.08% of SS&C Technologies worth $1,462,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 3.9% in the third quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 7,346 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 9.7% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 44,586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,095,000 after acquiring an additional 3,939 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 6.5% in the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 4,299 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 27.4% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,584 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846 shares during the period. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 2.6% in the third quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 58,503 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,060,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

SSNC stock opened at $83.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.23 billion, a PE ratio of 29.93 and a beta of 1.61. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $62.51 and a one year high of $84.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $80.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a $0.2426 dividend. This is an increase from SS&C Technologies’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 28.67%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of SS&C Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.20.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC).

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.