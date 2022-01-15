BlackRock Inc. Sells 43,821 Shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 0.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,441,521 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 43,821 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of PerkinElmer worth $1,289,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PKI. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 3,675.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 151 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 83.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 227 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 335 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new position in shares of PerkinElmer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 426.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 316 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PKI opened at $178.47 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $185.47 and a 200-day moving average of $178.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.08. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.95 and a 52 week high of $203.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.97.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 30.57% and a net margin of 22.41%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.79%.

In other news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 3,546 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.55, for a total value of $672,144.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on PerkinElmer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on PerkinElmer in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on PerkinElmer from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on PerkinElmer from $183.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.48.

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment comprises of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

