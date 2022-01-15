BlackRock Inc. Takes Position in Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI)

BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 18,788,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,184,238,000. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Bath & Body Works as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BBWI. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Bath & Body Works during the third quarter worth $7,463,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Bath & Body Works during the third quarter worth about $21,541,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter valued at $280,000. Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,727,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,036,000. Institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BBWI stock opened at $55.83 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.92. Bath & Body Works Inc has a 1 year low of $29.17 and a 1 year high of $82.00. The company has a market cap of $14.39 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.70.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 14.24% and a negative return on equity of 165.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Bath & Body Works Inc will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is 10.58%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BBWI. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Bath & Body Works from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Bath & Body Works from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Bath & Body Works from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bath & Body Works currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.63.

In other Bath & Body Works news, Director Robert H. Schottenstein sold 5,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.52, for a total transaction of $400,545.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 16.31% of the company’s stock.

Bath & Body Works Profile

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

