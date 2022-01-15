BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a decline of 86.1% from the December 15th total of 63,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 50,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NYSE MUA traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.59. 30,799 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,244. BlackRock MuniAssets Fund has a fifty-two week low of $14.20 and a fifty-two week high of $17.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.78.

Get BlackRock MuniAssets Fund alerts:

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.0455 per share. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 1.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 68,803 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 0.6% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 139,333 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 4.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,783 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 1.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 112,638 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 5.3% in the third quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 29,916 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 10.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium-to-lower grade or unrated municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes.

Further Reading: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniAssets Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.