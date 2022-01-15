BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a decline of 86.1% from the December 15th total of 63,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 50,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
NYSE MUA traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.59. 30,799 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,244. BlackRock MuniAssets Fund has a fifty-two week low of $14.20 and a fifty-two week high of $17.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.78.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.0455 per share. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th.
BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Company Profile
BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium-to-lower grade or unrated municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes.
