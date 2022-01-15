BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Price Target Cut to $1,123.00

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $1,141.00 to $1,123.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 32.34% from the company’s current price.

BLK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $956.00 target price on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of BlackRock from $797.00 to $794.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,030.00 to $1,035.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,026.00 to $1,051.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $987.71.

Shares of BlackRock stock opened at $848.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $128.92 billion, a PE ratio of 22.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.17. BlackRock has a 12-month low of $670.28 and a 12-month high of $973.16. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $916.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $903.12.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The asset manager reported $10.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.15 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.97% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $10.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BlackRock will post 39.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 16,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $920.92, for a total transaction of $15,070,855.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $964.45, for a total transaction of $390,602.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,017 shares of company stock valued at $36,055,061 over the last three months. 1.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BLK. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 171.4% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 87.0% in the third quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

