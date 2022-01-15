BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU) Trading Down 0.1%

BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU) shares were down 0.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $52.43 and last traded at $52.65. Approximately 533 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 6,073 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.68.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.98.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LCTU. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF during the second quarter worth $711,661,000. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF during the second quarter valued at $95,348,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF during the second quarter valued at $2,478,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF during the second quarter valued at $1,903,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF during the second quarter valued at $1,115,000.

