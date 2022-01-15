BMO Capital Markets Boosts AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Price Target to $153.00

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from $134.00 to $153.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

ABBV has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $132.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a neutral rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink reissued a buy rating on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $136.50.

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $135.87 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $125.78 and a 200-day moving average of $117.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. AbbVie has a 12-month low of $101.81 and a 12-month high of $138.15. The firm has a market cap of $240.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.35, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.86.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 166.05%. The firm had revenue of $14.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that AbbVie will post 12.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 134.29%.

In other AbbVie news, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 11,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.51, for a total transaction of $1,515,132.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 174,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.23, for a total transaction of $21,454,343.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 478,364 shares of company stock worth $59,793,977. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the third quarter worth $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 294.3% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in AbbVie during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in AbbVie during the third quarter valued at $43,000. 65.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AbbVie

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

