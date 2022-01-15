BMO Capital Markets Increases Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Price Target to $360.00

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its price target lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $355.00 to $360.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the software giant’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Microsoft from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Fundamental Research increased their price target on Microsoft from $281.78 to $299.93 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Microsoft from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush increased their price target on Microsoft from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Microsoft from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $351.34.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $310.20 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $330.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $307.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.70, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.86. Microsoft has a 52-week low of $212.03 and a 52-week high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $45.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 38.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Microsoft will post 9.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.74%.

In other Microsoft news, Director Teri List sold 1,650 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total transaction of $552,585.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 419,292 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.61, for a total transaction of $144,492,216.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 530,699 shares of company stock valued at $181,312,457 in the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Yale University acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at $168,000. 69.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

