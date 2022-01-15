BMO Nasdaq 100 Equity Hedged to CAD Index ETF (TSE:ZQQ) Trading Down 2.5%

BMO Nasdaq 100 Equity Hedged to CAD Index ETF (TSE:ZQQ) traded down 2.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$112.00 and last traded at C$112.28. 99,426 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 110,124 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$115.10.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$116.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$112.30.

Featured Story: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for BMO Nasdaq 100 Equity Hedged to CAD Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMO Nasdaq 100 Equity Hedged to CAD Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.