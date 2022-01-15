Boenning Scattergood Weighs in on The Bank of Princeton’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:BPRN)

The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) – Boenning Scattergood upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for Bank of Princeton in a report released on Thursday, January 13th. Boenning Scattergood analyst E. Zwick now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.21 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.18. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Bank of Princeton’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

Get Bank of Princeton alerts:

Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $17.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.97 million.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on BPRN. B. Riley lifted their target price on Bank of Princeton from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of Princeton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday.

NASDAQ BPRN opened at $30.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.90. The company has a market cap of $205.50 million, a PE ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 0.64. Bank of Princeton has a 1 year low of $21.26 and a 1 year high of $31.31.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Bank of Princeton by 163.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Bank of Princeton in the third quarter valued at about $272,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Bank of Princeton by 16.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares during the period. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Princeton during the second quarter worth about $341,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Princeton during the second quarter worth about $413,000. Institutional investors own 35.64% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Bank of Princeton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.16%.

Bank of Princeton Company Profile

The Bank of Princeton engages in the provision of personal, business lending, and deposit services. It offers traditional retail banking solutions, one-to four-family residential mortgage loans, multi-family and commercial mortgage loans, construction loans, commercial business loans, and consumer loans including home equity loans and lines of credit.

Recommended Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Princeton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Princeton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.