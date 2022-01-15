Boston Private Wealth LLC Has $279,000 Stock Holdings in Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND)

Boston Private Wealth LLC lessened its stake in Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,330 shares during the quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Sandstorm Gold were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 1,282,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,387,000 after purchasing an additional 67,599 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 101,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 13,232 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc increased its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 27,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,707 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 248,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 60,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 90,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 12,054 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

SAND has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James set a $9.00 price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$10.75 to C$9.50 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $7.00 target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 24th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$12.50 to C$11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.31.

NYSE:SAND opened at $6.15 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.17 and a 200-day moving average of $6.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.00 and a beta of 1.07. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. has a 52 week low of $5.30 and a 52 week high of $9.31.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $27.60 million for the quarter. Sandstorm Gold had a return on equity of 4.90% and a net margin of 26.78%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sandstorm Gold Ltd. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be given a dividend of $0.0155 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th.

Sandstorm Gold Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition of gold and other metals purchase agreements and royalties. It operates through the following segments: Aurizona, Bachelor Lake, Black Fox, Bracemac-McLeod, Chapada, Diavik, Hounde, Karma, Ming, Santa Elena, and Yamana Silver Stream. The company was founded by Nolan Watson and David I.

