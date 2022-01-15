Boston Private Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 9,578 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Regions Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Regions Financial by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,142 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the second quarter worth $55,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in Regions Financial by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 3,941 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares during the period. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush upgraded Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $26.40 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Regions Financial in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Regions Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regions Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.66.

In other news, EVP Amala Duggirala sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $612,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RF opened at $25.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $24.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.43. Regions Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $16.89 and a 12 month high of $25.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.12 and a 200-day moving average of $21.57.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.12. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 40.43%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 25.56%.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

