Boston Private Wealth LLC Purchases New Shares in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 874 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Equifax by 2.0% during the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,193 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Equifax by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,549 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Equifax by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 958 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Equifax by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 4,496 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equifax by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,663 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Equifax stock opened at $249.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.16 and a beta of 1.43. Equifax Inc. has a twelve month low of $161.87 and a twelve month high of $300.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $282.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $268.80.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.13. Equifax had a return on equity of 28.24% and a net margin of 14.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.61%.

A number of research firms have commented on EFX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Equifax from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $264.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Equifax from $270.00 to $294.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Truist increased their target price on Equifax from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Equifax from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equifax currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $267.23.

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

