Boston Private Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 29,260 Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID)

Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 29,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 101.7% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,784 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Apexium Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the 2nd quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the second quarter worth $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on SID shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $4.75 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 24th.

Shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional stock opened at $4.62 on Friday. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has a 1 year low of $3.56 and a 1 year high of $10.33. The company has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.06.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a $0.2433 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.4%. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional’s dividend payout ratio is 17.37%.

About Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional engages in the production and sale of integrated steel. It operates through the following segments: Steel, Mining, Cement, Logistics, and Energy. The Steel segment offers flat steel, long steel, metallic containers, and galvanized steel. The Mining segment encompasses the activities of iron ore and tin mining.

