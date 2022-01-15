Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Sold by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 28,750 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,257 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $1,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BSX. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.0% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,662 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 33,613 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 28,455 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Boston Scientific by 0.9% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 27,816 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 26.9% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,212 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. 90.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Jodi Euerle Eddy sold 727 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $32,715.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 201,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.05, for a total value of $8,654,858.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 266,117 shares of company stock valued at $11,290,831. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.72.

Shares of NYSE BSX opened at $44.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12 month low of $35.04 and a 12 month high of $46.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.15. The company has a market cap of $63.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.89.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

