bpost SA/NV (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of bpost SA/NV (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “bpost SA engages in the management and provision of postal services. It operates its business through the Mail and Retail Solutions and Parcels and International segments. The Mail and Retail Solutions segment provides post offices, post points and electronic shop to business and residential customers. The Parcels and International segment handles, delivers, and manages mail, parcel, and e-commerce logistics. bpost SA is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium. “

BPOSY has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays upgraded shares of bpost SA/NV from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of bpost SA/NV from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a €8.70 ($9.89) price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of bpost SA/NV in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of bpost SA/NV from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, bpost SA/NV currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.35.

OTCMKTS BPOSY opened at $8.59 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.34 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.69. bpost SA/NV has a 1 year low of $8.17 and a 1 year high of $13.64.

bpost SA/NV Company Profile

bpost SA is engaged in the provision of postal services. It operates through the following segments: Mail & Retail Solutions (MRS) and Parcels & Logistics (P&L). The MRS segment offers solutions to private and public, self-employed workers, small and medium businesses, residential customers, and other customers using mass market channels, such as the post offices, the Post Points, point of sales of Ubiway, and bpost’s e-Shop to purchase mail, press, and other products.

