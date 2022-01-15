Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirty ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $658.68.

AVGO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $640.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Broadcom from $575.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Broadcom from $565.00 to $635.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Truist lifted their price target on Broadcom from $564.00 to $659.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. The company reported a “solid” Q3 results, an even better outlook for Q4, and also delivered a “big” dividend increase and a “robust” buyback, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Broadcom should produce mid-single-digit sales growth through a cycle, with margin expansion and capital allocation driving earnings, free cash flows, and dividend growth per share at double-digit CAGR, Stein adds. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Broadcom from $580.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th.

In related news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $648.10, for a total value of $1,296,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 81 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $612.61 per share, with a total value of $49,621.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carlson Capital Management grew its holdings in Broadcom by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 876 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Broadcom by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 26,167 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $17,412,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Broadcom by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 11,680 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,772,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at about $401,000. 79.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AVGO stock traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $596.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,566,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,399,058. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.97. Broadcom has a one year low of $419.14 and a one year high of $677.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $603.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $531.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.74 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.36 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 46.31% and a net margin of 24.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom will post 29.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were paid a $4.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.60. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 109.33%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

