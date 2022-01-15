Brokerages Anticipate Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.28 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.28) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Alignment Healthcare’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.38) and the highest is ($0.19). The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.
On average, analysts expect that Alignment Healthcare will report full-year earnings of ($1.19) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.25) to ($1.14). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.81) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.24) to ($0.34). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Alignment Healthcare.
Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.09). Alignment Healthcare had a negative net margin of 16.15% and a negative return on equity of 68.37%. The company had revenue of $293.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.31 million.
In other news, insider Dinesh M. Kumar sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.87, for a total value of $198,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Thomas Freeman sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total value of $445,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,996,964 shares of company stock valued at $140,675,268 in the last ninety days.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 20.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 156.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Alignment Healthcare in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Alignment Healthcare in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Alignment Healthcare in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. 79.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ:ALHC traded down $0.50 on Friday, hitting $8.39. The company had a trading volume of 498,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,011,096. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Alignment Healthcare has a 52-week low of $8.12 and a 52-week high of $28.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.73 and a 200 day moving average of $18.09.
About Alignment Healthcare
Alignment Healthcare, Inc provides a consumer-centric platform that delivers customized health care to seniors in the United States. It offers medicare advantage plans and health plan options to its partners and patients with customized care and service; and preferred provider organization offerings.
