Brokerages Anticipate Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $8.42 Billion

Analysts expect Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) to post $8.42 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Delta Air Lines’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $9.06 billion and the lowest is $7.64 billion. Delta Air Lines reported sales of $4.15 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 102.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Delta Air Lines will report full-year sales of $41.64 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $39.93 billion to $43.59 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $47.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $45.09 billion to $48.81 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Delta Air Lines.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $9.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 294.36% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 138.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.53) EPS.

DAL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Argus cut Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Delta Air Lines from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group raised Delta Air Lines to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.71.

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock traded down $1.16 on Friday, hitting $40.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,046,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,646,679. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.79, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. Delta Air Lines has a 1 year low of $33.40 and a 1 year high of $52.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.49. The company has a market capitalization of $25.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -310.05 and a beta of 1.29.

In other Delta Air Lines news, Director David S. Taylor bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.59 per share, with a total value of $213,540.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAL. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 493.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 694 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 152.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,124 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

Featured Article: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Delta Air Lines (DAL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.