Brokerages Anticipate NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $16.46 Million

Brokerages expect that NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) will announce $16.46 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for NETSTREIT’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $17.30 million and the lowest is $15.62 million. NETSTREIT posted sales of $11.45 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 43.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that NETSTREIT will report full-year sales of $57.80 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $56.95 million to $58.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $78.70 million, with estimates ranging from $62.63 million to $98.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover NETSTREIT.

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.14). NETSTREIT had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 0.90%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut NETSTREIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NETSTREIT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.17.

NTST traded down $0.27 on Friday, reaching $23.26. 2,436,651 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,000,355. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.50 and its 200-day moving average is $24.03. The company has a market cap of $921.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.82, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.23. NETSTREIT has a twelve month low of $16.63 and a twelve month high of $26.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. NETSTREIT’s dividend payout ratio is 470.59%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTST. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 84.9% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in NETSTREIT by 72.4% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in NETSTREIT in the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of NETSTREIT by 211.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,841 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of NETSTREIT by 93.4% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,139 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

About NETSTREIT

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

