Brokerages Anticipate Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) Will Announce Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Park Hotels & Resorts’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.14. Park Hotels & Resorts posted earnings of ($0.53) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 109.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts will report full year earnings of ($0.57) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.48). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.93 to $1.74. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Park Hotels & Resorts.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.37). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 59.47% and a negative return on equity of 13.16%. The company had revenue of $423.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.63) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PK shares. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. UBS Group cut shares of Park Hotels & Resorts to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Park Hotels & Resorts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Park Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.13.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PK. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 3,990.2% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 73.3% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 2,404.9% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PK traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.44. The stock had a trading volume of 4,533,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,284,071. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of -7.53 and a beta of 2.10. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $15.77 and a 1 year high of $24.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.92.

Park Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

