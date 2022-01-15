Brokerages Expect Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) to Announce $0.92 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) to announce $0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Agree Realty’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.89 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.94. Agree Realty reported earnings per share of $0.84 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Agree Realty will report full year earnings of $3.58 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.56 to $3.60. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.79 to $3.93. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Agree Realty.

Get Agree Realty alerts:

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.06. Agree Realty had a net margin of 35.30% and a return on equity of 3.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on ADC. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.69.

In other Agree Realty news, Director Greg Lehmkuhl bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $68.35 per share, with a total value of $34,175.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Agree Realty by 0.5% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 29,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,100,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 3.2% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 4.1% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 5.7% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Chip Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 0.4% during the third quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 48,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,226,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Agree Realty stock traded down $0.34 on Monday, hitting $68.16. 370,523 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 464,813. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Agree Realty has a 12-month low of $61.27 and a 12-month high of $75.95. The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 38.73 and a beta of 0.42.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a $0.227 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is currently 154.55%.

About Agree Realty

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

Featured Article: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Agree Realty (ADC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Agree Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agree Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.