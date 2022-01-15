Brokerages Expect Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Will Post Earnings of $0.94 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) will post earnings of $0.94 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.00 and the lowest is $0.82. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. posted earnings per share of $0.88 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will report full year earnings of $5.44 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.31 to $5.52. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $6.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.75 to $6.34. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co..

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 11.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AJG. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Truist raised their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.09.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 11,600 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.00, for a total transaction of $1,937,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 10,000 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.28, for a total value of $1,652,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AJG. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AJG traded down $4.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $157.70. 1,201,906 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 887,473. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $32.69 billion, a PE ratio of 35.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.68. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52 week low of $112.92 and a 52 week high of $171.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.75.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 41.56%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment comprises of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

