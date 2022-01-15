Brokerages Expect Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $73.15 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW) to announce $73.15 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Aviat Networks’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $72.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $74.00 million. Aviat Networks reported sales of $70.53 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aviat Networks will report full-year sales of $291.74 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $290.16 million to $295.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $304.07 million, with estimates ranging from $300.00 million to $306.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Aviat Networks.

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $73.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.10 million. Aviat Networks had a net margin of 38.64% and a return on equity of 17.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AVNW shares. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Aviat Networks from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aviat Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aviat Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.50.

In other Aviat Networks news, VP Bryan Tucker sold 5,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total transaction of $184,505.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Somesh Singh purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.79 per share, for a total transaction of $61,580.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVNW. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aviat Networks by 402.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 494,026 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,189,000 after buying an additional 395,730 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Aviat Networks by 144.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 482,847 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,822,000 after purchasing an additional 285,712 shares during the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Aviat Networks by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 554,682 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,177,000 after purchasing an additional 277,341 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Aviat Networks by 100.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 351,598 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,523,000 after purchasing an additional 176,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Aviat Networks by 71.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 422,970 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $13,861,000 after buying an additional 175,785 shares during the last quarter. 55.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aviat Networks stock opened at $31.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $351.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.34 and its 200 day moving average is $32.87. Aviat Networks has a 52-week low of $17.10 and a 52-week high of $43.76.

About Aviat Networks

Aviat Networks, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of wireless network products and solutions. Its product includes wireless transmission networking systems for microwave and millimeter wave networking applications such as microwave routers, microwave switches, and split mount RF unit. It also offers services such as network planning and design, site surveys and construction, systems integration, installation, maintenance, network monitoring, training, and customer services.

