Brokerages Expect Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.43 Per Share

Posted by on Jan 15th, 2022

Analysts expect Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) to post earnings per share of ($0.43) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Castle Biosciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.39) and the lowest is ($0.47). Castle Biosciences reported earnings per share of ($0.16) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 168.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Castle Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($1.42) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.45) to ($1.38). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.86) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.05) to ($0.66). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Castle Biosciences.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.13). Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 6.76% and a negative net margin of 34.46%. The business had revenue of $23.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share.

Several analysts recently commented on CSTL shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Castle Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stephens started coverage on shares of Castle Biosciences in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Castle Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.33.

Shares of Castle Biosciences stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.69. The company had a trading volume of 265,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,323. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.56. Castle Biosciences has a twelve month low of $35.25 and a twelve month high of $107.69. The company has a market cap of $928.26 million, a P/E ratio of -30.29 and a beta of 0.59.

In related news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 16,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.58, for a total value of $712,663.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total value of $168,175.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,853 shares of company stock worth $2,105,952. Corporate insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Castle Biosciences by 98.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 3,006 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 287.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,231,000 after buying an additional 22,569 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 463.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 2,829 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 40.8% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after buying an additional 5,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Castle Biosciences by 5.6% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 43,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

About Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, which engages in the provision of genomic information for physicians and patients. The firm offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a proprietary multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test that predicts the risk of metastasis and recurrence for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

