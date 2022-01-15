Brokerages Expect Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) to Announce $0.37 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) will report earnings of $0.37 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Dropbox’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.35 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.38. Dropbox posted earnings of $0.28 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 32.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Dropbox will report full year earnings of $1.49 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.48 to $1.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.51 to $1.69. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Dropbox.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $550.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.72 million. Dropbox had a negative net margin of 6.42% and a negative return on equity of 19,335.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.09 EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DBX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Dropbox in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Shares of NASDAQ DBX traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,492,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,873,736. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.64. Dropbox has a one year low of $21.57 and a one year high of $33.00. The stock has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.61 and a beta of 0.94.

In other news, President Timothy H. Young sold 9,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total value of $297,959.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.38, for a total transaction of $60,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,593 shares of company stock valued at $1,967,439 over the last three months. 30.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Dropbox by 0.7% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 58,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its stake in Dropbox by 6.4% during the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 6,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Dropbox by 0.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 46,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Dropbox by 2.0% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dropbox by 51.3% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. 61.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dropbox

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers following products: Dropbox Basic, Plus, Professional and Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, docs, and other files. Its users also get access to new product Dropbox Paper, a collaborative workspace that helps teams create and share early ideas, and work with any type of content, in one centralized place.

