Brokerages Expect Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX) to Announce -$0.38 EPS

Analysts expect Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX) to post earnings of ($0.38) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Forte Biosciences’ earnings. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Forte Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($1.58) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.62) to ($1.54). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.93) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.09) to ($0.77). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Forte Biosciences.

Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.25).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Forte Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.13.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Forte Biosciences by 196.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 775,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,059,000 after buying an additional 513,450 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Forte Biosciences by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 668,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,473,000 after buying an additional 168,249 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Forte Biosciences by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 526,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,701,000 after buying an additional 77,225 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Forte Biosciences by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 193,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,511,000 after purchasing an additional 3,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Forte Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth $6,105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FBRX traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.72. 155,571 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 305,116. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.95. Forte Biosciences has a 1 year low of $1.65 and a 1 year high of $7.26.

Forte Biosciences Company Profile

Forte Biosciences, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on dermatology. The firm’s lead product includes FB-401, which is a live biotherapeutic for the treatment of inflammatory skin disease, including pediatric and adult patients with atopic dermatitis. The company was founded by Paul A.

