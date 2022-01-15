Brokerages Expect Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.55 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Lumen Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.46 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.63. Lumen Technologies reported earnings of $0.48 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Lumen Technologies will report full year earnings of $1.95 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.03. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $2.12. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Lumen Technologies.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.11. Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 17.98% and a negative net margin of 3.83%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share.

Separately, Citigroup raised Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lumen Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Shares of NYSE LUMN traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.34. 17,011,374 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,786,826. Lumen Technologies has a 52-week low of $10.86 and a 52-week high of $16.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a PE ratio of -17.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.69.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.10%. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -140.85%.

In other Lumen Technologies news, EVP Stacey W. Goff sold 128,616 shares of Lumen Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total value of $1,821,202.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LUMN. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Lumen Technologies by 114.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,433,165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296,573 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Lumen Technologies by 14.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 56,448 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 7,108 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 9.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 133,594 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after buying an additional 11,276 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 37.9% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 309,206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,204,000 after buying an additional 85,001 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 5.9% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 50,727 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 2,835 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

About Lumen Technologies

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

